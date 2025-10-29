$40M Lotto Max jackpot ticket sold in Ontario for 6th time this year

Send this page to someone via email

Another lucky person who bought their ticket in Ontario is the winner of Tuesday night’s $40-million Lotto Max jackpot.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said the jackpot-winning ticket was sold somewhere in Grey County, Ont., which encompasses areas such as Owen Sound, Meaford, Blue Mountain, Flesherton, Durham and Hanover.

According to the OLG website, the winning numbers for Tuesday night’s draw were: 06, 14, 17, 19, 26, 43, 45 + 27 Bonus.

The OLG is asking everyone who bought tickets for the draw to check on the app or at a retailer to see if they are the big winner, or won any other prizes.

So far in 2025, the OLG said there have been six Lotto Max jackpot wins in the province:

A $60-million jackpot from the Jan. 21 draw, with the ticket sold in Toronto.

A $25-million jackpot from the Jan. 31 draw, with the ticket sold in Willowdale.

A $40-million jackpot from the Feb. 21 draw, with the ticket sold in Oshawa.

A $65-million jackpot from the March 28 draw, with the ticket sold in Newmarket.

A $75-million jackpot from the Aug. 19 draw, with the ticket sold in Kingston.

The $40-million ticket sold in Grey County on Oct. 28.

Most recently, an eastern Ontario man became $75 million richer after winning the Lotto Max jackpot on Aug. 19.

David Hatt, from Kingston, Ont., and a father of two, had the sole winning ticket for that jackpot. When he found out the next morning while picking up his coffee, he ditched the drive-thru he was in to race home to tell his wife he had won.

“I went home right away and said, ‘I need you to sit down.’ I showed her the screen on the app, and she asked in disbelief, ‘Is that $75 million?’ I loudly said, ‘Yes!’”

Hatt is the winner of the second-largest Lotto Max jackpot in Canadian history, after a B.C. man won the $80-million Lotto Max jackpot in May 2024, the OLG said.