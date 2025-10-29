Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

$40M Lotto Max jackpot ticket sold in Ontario for 6th time this year

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 29, 2025 9:10 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'What Canadians should know if they win the lottery'
What Canadians should know if they win the lottery
RELATED: What Canadians should know if they win the lottery – Sep 27, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Another lucky person who bought their ticket in Ontario is the winner of Tuesday night’s $40-million Lotto Max jackpot.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said the jackpot-winning ticket was sold somewhere in Grey County, Ont., which encompasses areas such as Owen Sound, Meaford, Blue Mountain, Flesherton, Durham and Hanover.

According to the OLG website, the winning numbers for Tuesday night’s draw were: 06, 14, 17, 19, 26, 43, 45 + 27 Bonus.

The OLG is asking everyone who bought tickets for the draw to check on the app or at a retailer to see if they are the big winner, or won any other prizes.

So far in 2025, the OLG said there have been six Lotto Max jackpot wins in the province:

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
  • A $60-million jackpot from the Jan. 21 draw, with the ticket sold in Toronto.
  • A $25-million jackpot from the Jan. 31 draw, with the ticket sold in Willowdale.
  • A $40-million jackpot from the Feb. 21 draw, with the ticket sold in Oshawa.
  • A $65-million jackpot from the March 28 draw, with the ticket sold in Newmarket.
  • A $75-million jackpot from the Aug. 19 draw, with the ticket sold in Kingston.
  • The $40-million ticket sold in Grey County on Oct. 28.

Most recently, an eastern Ontario man became $75 million richer after winning the Lotto Max jackpot on Aug. 19.

Story continues below advertisement

David Hatt, from Kingston, Ont., and a father of two, had the sole winning ticket for that jackpot. When he found out the next morning while picking up his coffee, he ditched the drive-thru he was in to race home to tell his wife he had won.

Trending Now

“I went home right away and said, ‘I need you to sit down.’ I showed her the screen on the app, and she asked in disbelief, ‘Is that $75 million?’ I loudly said, ‘Yes!’”

Hatt is the winner of the second-largest Lotto Max jackpot in Canadian history, after a B.C. man won the $80-million Lotto Max jackpot in May 2024, the OLG said.

Click to play video: 'Kingston man wins $75 million lottery jackpot'
Kingston man wins $75 million lottery jackpot
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices