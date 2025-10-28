Menu

Canada

CRA says AI will help boost call centre accuracy for taxpayers seeking info

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2025 6:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'CRA call centres slow to answer, give inaccurate advice, auditor general says'
CRA call centres slow to answer, give inaccurate advice, auditor general says
Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) call centres are consistently slow to answer while also often providing wrong responses, according to a new report from Auditor General Karen Hogan. Jillian Piper explains Hogan's findings, and how the federal government is vowing to fix the problem.
A senior official working at the Canada Revenue Agency says the agency is looking to artificial intelligence and better training to help call centre agents provide more accurate answers to taxpayers.

Melanie Serjak, an assistant commissioner at the CRA, told MPs on a standing committee today the agency is looking to roll out a more “senior and standardized” level of training and to introduce “automation” to improve the accuracy of CRA agents’ advice to the public.

After placing calls to the CRA’s contact centres over four months this year, the office of Auditor General Karen Hogan found that CRA call centre staff answered just 17 per cent of individual tax questions accurately.

In a new report released last week, Hogan said the CRA seems more concerned with adhering to employee schedules for shifts and breaks than with the “accuracy and completeness of information they provided to callers.”

The CRA has used a virtual chatbot called Charlie to provide automated responses to frequently asked questions.

Hogan’s report said taxpayers are more likely to get an accurate response from the chatbot than from an agent.

Click to play video: 'CRA call centre answers on individual tax questions accurate only 17% of the time: AG report'
CRA call centre answers on individual tax questions accurate only 17% of the time: AG report
© 2025 The Canadian Press

