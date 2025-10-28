‘Strengthening ties’: Sask. internal trade bill to allow mutual recognition of goods

Send this page to someone via email

A new act introduced by the provincial government aims to strengthen Saskatchewan’s interprovincial trade relationships, the trade and export minister says.

Warren Kaeding announced the Saskatchewan Internal Trade Promotion Act on Tuesday, which will enable mutual recognition of goods coming into the province from other parts of the country.

This means goods considered as ‘acceptable’ in one jurisdiction will be accepted in another, removing often time-consuming approval processes.

“Our government remains committed to deepening interprovincial collaboration and further enhancing trade,” Kaeding said.

“This act is just one more way we are strengthening ties across the country, leading to more opportunities, jobs and services the people of Saskatchewan need and deserve.”

The minister said the focus on internal trade is in response to tariffs from the United States and China. The province also recently signed memorandums of understanding with its counterparts in Manitoba, P.E.I. and Ontario, intending to reduce barriers to interprovincial trade.

