Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

B.C. premier, attorney general to discuss new proposed bail reform legislation

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 27, 2025 2:29 pm
1 min read
Canada Bail and Sentencing Reform Act aims to quell repeat offenders, add tougher sentencing
Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Sean Fraser spoke about the introduction of a new bill — the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act — to strengthen bail laws and toughen sentencing laws.
B.C.’s premier and attorney general are set to hold a news conference at noon Pacific with the federal justice minister on Ottawa’s new proposed bail reform legislation.

The act, revealed last week, would make dozens of changes to the criminal code to make bail laws stricter and toughen sentencing for serious and violent crimes.

The government says it will make it harder for violent and repeat offenders to get out of custody.

B.C.’s Attorney General Niki Sharma told reporters last week that she is happy to see the proposals addressing intimate partner violence.

During the press conference, Sharma referenced the case of Bailey McCourt, whose estranged husband, James Plover, is charged with beating her to death with a hammer in Kelowna.

Plover had been convicted of domestic violence just hours earlier, but was not taken into custody until he was accused of second-degree murder.

‘You’re doing this now?’ Opinions divided on bail reform following Brampton murder
Federal Justice Minister Sean Fraser said that among the proposed changes are new reverse onuses for several new offences that require the accused to prove why they should be released on bail, expanding the onus to cover offenders with previous convictions within the previous 10 years, and consecutive sentences for repeat violent offenders in certain cases.

More to come.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

