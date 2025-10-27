Menu

Canada

‘Presence of insects’ prompts recall of Canadian soup mix

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted October 27, 2025 2:33 pm
1 min read
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is seen in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. View image in full screen
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is seen in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling a product sold by popular soup brand Mitchell’s Soup Co.” due to presence of insects,” according to the recall notice.

The recall notice issued on Monday pertains to the Mitchell’s Soup Co. brand Curried Chickpea Stew Mix.

The agency said Mitchell’s was recalling the 374 g packet of the product.

The affected products had a best before date of September 2026, the agency said.

CFIA is asking the public to not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.

Several recall notices have been issued for food products in the last two weeks, including a pistachio and pistachio chocolate recall on Saturday due to a salmonella risk.

The agency also issued a recall for certain beef products sold in Ontario over an E. coli risk.

CFIA said if consumers think they became sick from consuming a recalled product, the should contact their health care provider.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

