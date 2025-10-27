‘Presence of insects’ prompts recall of Canadian soup mix

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling a product sold by popular soup brand Mitchell’s Soup Co.” due to presence of insects,” according to the recall notice.

The recall notice issued on Monday pertains to the Mitchell’s Soup Co. brand Curried Chickpea Stew Mix.

The agency said Mitchell’s was recalling the 374 g packet of the product.

The affected products had a best before date of September 2026, the agency said.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

CFIA is asking the public to not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.

2:46 Health Matters: Barrhaven Market brand organic pistachio kernels recalled

Several recall notices have been issued for food products in the last two weeks, including a pistachio and pistachio chocolate recall on Saturday due to a salmonella risk.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency also issued a recall for certain beef products sold in Ontario over an E. coli risk.

CFIA said if consumers think they became sick from consuming a recalled product, the should contact their health care provider.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.