New personal support worker tax credit coming in Budget 2025, minister says

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu says the upcoming federal budget will include $75 million over the next three years to boost an apprentice training program focused on the building trades.

The proposed funding for the Union Training and Innovation Program in the 2026-27 fiscal year is part of a suite of jobs programs Hajdu is announcing this morning.

The government says it also intends to work with provinces to speed up the recognition of foreign professional credentials through a $97 million fund pulled from existing employment department resources.

Hajdu says the budget will include a new personal support worker tax credit.

The credit is expected to save workers up to $1,100 a year in provinces that don’t already have sectoral wage supplement agreements with the federal government.

The upcoming budget bill will also include an amendment to the Canadian Labour Code to restrict the use of non-compete agreements in federally regulated workplaces.