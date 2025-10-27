Drivers can now use all Gardiner Expressway lanes after 1.5-year-long closure

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers who use the Gardiner Expressway will now see all of its lanes open after a one-and-a-half-year-long closure saw one lane in each direction off limits due to construction work.

Mayor Olivia Chow announced Monday morning that drivers can now use all six lanes between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue.

Since April 2024, drivers had to deal with lane reductions on the expressway with one lane closed in each direction, which caused daily delays and increased traffic.

However, she did note there will be a temporary full closure this upcoming weekend on the night of Nov. 1 (dependent on the Toronto Blue Jays schedule as they could be playing Game 7 of the World Series in Toronto).

The full closure of the Gardiner Expressway from Spadina Avenue to Highway 427 will last until 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 3.

The construction finishes about 18 months ahead of schedule after the implementation of 24/7 crew roadwork.

The Ford government offered Toronto $73 million toward the cost of rehabilitating the road, on condition that it green-lit construction on the Gardiner Expressway 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Ontario is currently in the process of taking control of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway from the City of Toronto as part of a deal between the two governments.

Other parts of the Gardiner Expressway will still need to be updated in future years as part of an overall six-phase Gardiner Expressway Strategic Rehabilitation Plan.

Starting in November, there will be a full closure of the Park Lawn Road on-ramp to the westbound Gardiner starting so that crews can replace the single-lane bridge that carries ramp traffic over Mimico Creek. That closure is expected to be in place until April 2026.

Park Lawn Road, where it passes under the Gardiner Expressway, will have single lane reductions, with three lanes always maintained.

— with files from Isaac Callan and Aaron D’Andrea