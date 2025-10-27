Sherwood scores in OT as Canucks edge Oilers

VANCOUVER – Kiefer Sherwood deflected in a Brock Boeser pass at 1:42 of overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night.
It was Boeser’s second assist of the night to go with an earlier goal. Elias Pettersson also scored for the Canucks (5-5-0), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Conor Garland also added two assists.
Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl forced the overtime when he scored his second goal of the night on a power play with 5:03 left in the third period.
Jack Roslovic, with his first goal of the season, also scored for the Oilers 4-4-2.
Vancouver goaltender Thatcher Demko stopped 26 shots. Edmonton goalie Calvin Pickard made 23 saves.
Get breaking National news
Both teams were coming off Saturday losses. The Canucks dropped a 4-3 decision to the Montreal Canadiens at Rogers Arena in a game they led 2-0 midway through the second period. The Oilers fell 3-2 to the Kraken in Seattle.
Vancouver played the game without captain Quinn Hughes. Head coach Adam Foote said the all-star defencemen is “day-to-day” with a lower-body injury suffered in the loss to Montreal. His place was taken by Victor Mancini.
TAKEAWAYS
Canucks: Boeser has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his last four games against the Oilers.
Oilers: Draisaitl played in his 800th career NHL game. With his two goals he has recorded at least one point in 26 of his last 27 regular-season contests against Vancouver. He also has points in 16 regular-season games in Vancouver.
KEY MOMENT
With the Canucks clinging to a one-goal lead late in the third period, defenceman Marcus Pettersson was called for slashing. It took just 27 seconds for Connor McDavid to send a pass into the slot that Draisaitl one-timed past Demko tying the game with 5:03 left.
KEY STAT
The Canucks penalty kill has allowed 10 goals on 27 chances in the last eight games.
UP NEXT
Oilers: Host the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday.
Canucks: Host the New York Rangers on Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2025.
Comments