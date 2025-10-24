Menu

Canada

CBSA launches anti-dumping probe into Chinese truck bodies

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted October 24, 2025 3:30 pm
1 min read
A Canada Border Services Agency patch is seen on the shoulder of a CBSA officer at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. View image in full screen
A Canada Border Services Agency patch is seen on the shoulder of a CBSA officer at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canada Border Services Agency is launching an investigation to determine whether Chinese producers are dumping truck bodies in Canada, the agency said Friday.

A “truck body” is the load-carrying structure mounted on a truck chassis.

“These practices can harm Canadian industries by undercutting prices, which undermines fair competition,” the agency said in a statement.

The investigation follows complaints filed by trucking manufacturers Morgan Canada Corporation and Morgan Transit Corporation.

“Based on the information included in the complaint, the complainants represent the majority of Canadian production of truck bodies,” the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said.

The two complainants have alleged that they suffered “material injury” from the increased volume of Chinese truck bodies and price undercutting. They said they have also suffered “price depression, decreased bookings and lost sales, as well as adverse impacts on production, capacity utilization, market share, employment and financial performance.”

The investigation will be carried out jointly by the CBSA and the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT), the statement said on Friday. The CITT will begin a preliminary inquiry to determine whether the imports are harming the Canadian producers and will issue a decision by Dec. 23.

At the same time, the CBSA will investigate whether the imports are being sold in Canada at unfair prices or are being subsidized, and will make a preliminary decision by Jan. 22, 2026.

The Canadian production and imports of truck bodies total approximately $327 million annually, the CBSA said.

