Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man accused in Chinatown stabbing attack found not criminally responsible

By Amy Judd & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted October 24, 2025 2:27 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Extended video: Accused Chinatown stabber police interview'
Extended video: Accused Chinatown stabber police interview
WATCH: A BC Supreme Court Justice will decide next month whether a man accused of stabbing three people at the Light Up Chinatown Festival is guilty, or not criminally responsible due to mental disorder. Blair Donnelly, who was on an unescorted day pass from the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital at the time, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated assault in the September 2023 attack. In a videotaped interview with the VPD following his arrest, Donnelly mentions Donald Trump when asked why he declined legal counsel, and doesn’t reveal much when detectives push him on what happened – and why – Sep 24, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The man accused of stabbing three people in Chinatown two years ago has been found not criminally responsible by reason of mental disorder.

Blair Donnelly, 66, pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated assault after he admitted to the stabbings at the Light Up Chinatown festival in 2023, while he was on unescorted leave from the B.C. Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam.

Two women were stabbed in the back and one man was stabbed in the arm.

Donnelly has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and his lawyer argued that Donnelly’s mental illness “rendered him incapable of knowing if his actions were wrong.”

Click to play video: 'Court exhibits in Chinatown stabbing released to Global News'
Court exhibits in Chinatown stabbing released to Global News

The judge-only trial heard that Donnelly “met Christ” at age 22, which he described as a born-again experience that turned him away from a life of drugs and partying and towards marriage and fatherhood.

Story continues below advertisement

That same belief, however, later drove him to violence, the court heard.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

‘I was prompted by God to hurt somebody’

Donnelly testified he’d left the facility on an e-bike intending to go to a Coquitlam coffee shop on the day of the attack, but changed his mind because of “a belief I was being prompted by God to go to Chinatown.”

He proceeded to Home Depot, where the Crown has said Donnelly bought a chisel used in the stabbing attack.

“I went there to get some type of instrument I needed something to hurt somebody with,” Donnelly testified.

“I believe I was prompted by God to hurt somebody that day.”

He told the court he believes God helped him pick out the chisel, which was “compact, wasn’t too abrasive to really cut somebody.”

Trending Now

He then proceeded to the Braid SkyTrain station, where he took transit to Chinatown.

Click to play video: 'Accused in Chinatown triple stabbing says he was ‘prompted by God’'
Accused in Chinatown triple stabbing says he was ‘prompted by God’

The court heard Donnelly wandered among the crowd at the festival, and believed that if he hurt someone that “the Chinese authorities” would come and arrest him.

Story continues below advertisement

“I approached the three individuals that I hurt, stabbed two of them, attempted to stab the third person. The third person maneuvered himself away from me and fell,” he said.

He added that he had no animosity towards Chinese people, and that he stabbed each person only once because he wanted to hurt them, but not kill them.

Donnelly has previously been found not criminally responsible for stabbing his daughter to death in 2006, and for a 2017 attack on another psychiatric patient with a butter knife.

-with files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices