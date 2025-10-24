Strong fall storm causes landslide on Vancouver Island

See more sharing options

The first fall storm of the season is packing a punch on Vancouver Island, where rain and wind have caused a small landslide.

Heavy rainfall has cut off a route between Port Hardy and the remote community of Holberg.

The landslide has knocked down trees and power lines onto Holberg Road.

As a result, 47 Hydro customers have been without power since 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Crews are working in the area with power expected to be restored by Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada and the B.C. government are warning about a series of fall storms that will bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the province.

The weather agency also issued a series of rain and wind warnings on Thursday, saying a strong frontal system will move across the south coast region into Friday.

The system will bring strong winds and rain before easing on Friday afternoon and into the evening.