Strong fall storm causes landslide on Vancouver Island

The first fall storm of the season is packing a punch on Vancouver Island, where rain and wind have caused a small landslide.
Heavy rainfall has cut off a route between Port Hardy and the remote community of Holberg.
The landslide has knocked down trees and power lines onto Holberg Road.
As a result, 47 Hydro customers have been without power since 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Crews are working in the area with power expected to be restored by Friday afternoon.
Environment Canada and the B.C. government are warning about a series of fall storms that will bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the province.
The weather agency also issued a series of rain and wind warnings on Thursday, saying a strong frontal system will move across the south coast region into Friday.
The system will bring strong winds and rain before easing on Friday afternoon and into the evening.
