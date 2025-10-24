Menu

Weather

Strong fall storm causes landslide on Vancouver Island

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 24, 2025 1:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fall storm set to hit B.C.'
Fall storm set to hit B.C.
A strong fall storm is set to hit parts of B.C. Global News meteorologist Kristi Gordon explains when the storm is expected to arrive and which regions could be the hardest hit.
The first fall storm of the season is packing a punch on Vancouver Island, where rain and wind have caused a small landslide.

Heavy rainfall has cut off a route between Port Hardy and the remote community of Holberg.

The landslide has knocked down trees and power lines onto Holberg Road.

As a result, 47 Hydro customers have been without power since 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Crews are working in the area with power expected to be restored by Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada and the B.C. government are warning about a series of fall storms that will bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the province.

The weather agency also issued a series of rain and wind warnings on Thursday, saying a strong frontal system will move across the south coast region into Friday.

The system will bring strong winds and rain before easing on Friday afternoon and into the evening.

