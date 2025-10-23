Former B.C. correctional officer charged with breach of trust

A former B.C. correctional officer has been charged with two counts of breach of trust by a public officer.
Ramandeep Rai of Abbotsford was charged on Oct. 15.
In September 2022, the Coquitlam RCMP commenced a breach of trust investigation into a former officer employed at North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam.
The first offence is alleged to have happened between July 14, 2022 and Sept. 29, 2022 and the second between Sept. 11 and 29, 2022.
Rai’s first court appearance was scheduled for October 23, 2025.
According to Coquitlam RCMP, this case is not connected to the escape of Rabih Alkhalil.
In 2022, Alkhalil broke out of the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam. Police believe he was assisted by two men posing as contractors.
He was arrested in Qatar last month.
