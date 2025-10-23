Former B.C. correctional officer charged with breach of trust

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A former B.C. correctional officer has been charged with two counts of breach of trust by a public officer.

Ramandeep Rai of Abbotsford was charged on Oct. 15.

In September 2022, the Coquitlam RCMP commenced a breach of trust investigation into a former officer employed at North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The first offence is alleged to have happened between July 14, 2022 and Sept. 29, 2022 and the second between Sept. 11 and 29, 2022.

Rai’s first court appearance was scheduled for October 23, 2025.

According to Coquitlam RCMP, this case is not connected to the escape of Rabih Alkhalil.

In 2022, Alkhalil broke out of the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam. Police believe he was assisted by two men posing as contractors.

Story continues below advertisement

He was arrested in Qatar last month.