Canada

Ontario hands Finch West LRT to TTC as final testing wraps, opening date to come

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted October 23, 2025 1:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Finch West LRT enters court battle'
Finch West LRT enters court battle
WATCH: Until now, the Finch West LRT has been Metrolinx's less controversial project. A new lawsuit, however, alleging the TTC is causing problems with the line's construction, could change that. Global News' Queen's Park Bureau Chief Colin D'Mello reports. – Oct 1, 2024
The Finch West LRT will now be in the hands of the TTC.

The provincial government announced Thursday the revenue service demonstration — a test in which the light-rail transit line operates as if it were open to the public — is complete.

The TTC will assume full operational control of the line no later than Nov. 3, with an opening date to be determined by the TTC as it trains staff and prepares to launch the new light rail service for the public, the government added.

When operational, the Finch West LRT — also known as Line 6 Finch West — is estimated to move more than 51,000 passengers each weekday.

“Once open to the public, Line 6 Finch West will offer convenient connections to local and regional transit, including TTC buses, GO Transit, MiWay, York Region Transit and Brampton Züm, making transfers simple and affordable so people spend less time in traffic and more time at home,” the government said.

“It runs on a dedicated, primarily street-level track, providing much-needed rapid transit to communities along Finch Avenue West and across the Greater Toronto Area.”

Click to play video: 'Ford government forced to release Eglinton LRT, Ontario Line emails'
Ford government forced to release Eglinton LRT, Ontario Line emails
The line includes two stations and 16 stops, and Ontario projects 12-million annual trips by 2031.

The other LRT project in Toronto — the Eglinton Crosstown — is still in revenue service demonstration. Once that is completed, it will be handed over to the TTC.

The Eglinton Crosstown project has been plagued by delays since construction began in 2011. An opening date remains unclear.

Construction for the Finch West LRT began in 2019.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

