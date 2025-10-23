Ontario hands Finch West LRT to TTC as final testing wraps, opening date to come

Send this page to someone via email

The Finch West LRT will now be in the hands of the TTC.

The provincial government announced Thursday the revenue service demonstration — a test in which the light-rail transit line operates as if it were open to the public — is complete.

The TTC will assume full operational control of the line no later than Nov. 3, with an opening date to be determined by the TTC as it trains staff and prepares to launch the new light rail service for the public, the government added.

When operational, the Finch West LRT — also known as Line 6 Finch West — is estimated to move more than 51,000 passengers each weekday.

“Once open to the public, Line 6 Finch West will offer convenient connections to local and regional transit, including TTC buses, GO Transit, MiWay, York Region Transit and Brampton Züm, making transfers simple and affordable so people spend less time in traffic and more time at home,” the government said.

“It runs on a dedicated, primarily street-level track, providing much-needed rapid transit to communities along Finch Avenue West and across the Greater Toronto Area.”

The line includes two stations and 16 stops, and Ontario projects 12-million annual trips by 2031.

The other LRT project in Toronto — the Eglinton Crosstown — is still in revenue service demonstration. Once that is completed, it will be handed over to the TTC.

The Eglinton Crosstown project has been plagued by delays since construction began in 2011. An opening date remains unclear.

Construction for the Finch West LRT began in 2019.