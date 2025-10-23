Rogers outage lawsuit moving ahead, millions may get compensation

Send this page to someone via email

People across Canada have reportedly been receiving text messages about a class-action lawsuit against Rogers Communications, and no, it isn’t a scam.

A Quebec court has authorized a national class-action against Rogers Communications Inc., Rogers Communications Canada Inc. and Fido Solutions Inc. over a major wireless outage that hit customers on April 19, 2021.

The authorization means the case can move forward in court, though no wrongdoing has yet been proven.

What the lawsuit is about?

The suit, led by Montreal-based law firm Lex Group Inc., alleges that millions of Canadians experienced widespread service interruptions during the 2021 outage, leaving them unable to make calls, send texts or use mobile data unless connected to Wi-Fi.

According to the firm, this service interruption also resulted in other damages, like medical issues, as people were unable to call emergency services and loss of income for those who rely on their phones for work, like delivery drivers and salespeople.

At the time, Rogers said it had already provided customers with a one-day credit following the outage.

Who can get in on the lawsuit?

The authorized class action covers anyone in Canada who had a Rogers, Fido, Chatr or Rogers for Business wireless contract at the time of the outage.

That means if you were a customer of one of those brands during the outage, you’re automatically part of the class unless you choose to opt out.

Should you be defined as a member of the class, you may be entitled to compensation should the court authorize and ultimately grant the class action on the merits, or should a settlement be reached and approved by the court.

How to participate?

If you want to stay informed or receive updates, you can register through the Lex Group’s website.

However, you don’t need to do anything to be included and there’s no cost to participate. The law firm says its fees would come out of any potential settlement or award, subject to court approval.

If you prefer not to be included, you must send a written request to the Superior Court of Quebec by Nov. 23 and also notify Lex Group.

What's next?

The case will be heard in the Superior Court of Quebec, District of Montreal, where judges will consider whether Rogers is liable for any additional compensation beyond what customers already received.

If successful, class members could be entitled to partial refunds and compensatory, moral or punitive damages.

For more information, visit Lex Group Inc.’s website.