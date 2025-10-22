Man found dead at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground in Florida

Send this page to someone via email

A man was found dead at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground on Tuesday.

According to Walt Disney World: Active Calls, which is not directly affiliated with the Walt Disney Company, police responded to a “person down” request on Tuesday at 7:32 a.m. local time.

“A man in his 60s experienced a medical episode and was transported to a local hospital, where unfortunately he died. There are no signs of foul play,” an Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told Global News.

The incident took place at the Cottontail Curl campsite, which is one of the 21 sites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campgrounds in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

The death comes one week after a woman, Summer Equitz, 31, was found dead at Walt Disney World’s Contemporary Resort near Magic Kingdom on Oct. 14.

Equitz’s death has been ruled a suicide, the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed in a statement to People on Oct. 15.

Earlier this month, a woman in her 60s died after she was found unresponsive following a ride on the Haunted Mansion attraction at Disneyland.

“Anaheim Fire & Rescue responded to the Disneyland Resort for an unresponsive woman in her 60s who had just finished riding the Haunted Mansion attraction,” the Anaheim Police Department confirmed in a statement. “Disneyland security personnel provided CPR until paramedics arrived.”

The woman “was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased,” police added.

“There is no indication of any operating issue with the attraction, which reopened soon after,” Sgt. Matt Sutter with the Anaheim Police Department said.

The Haunted Mansion ride, which opened in 1969, is a slow-moving attraction “but young children may be frightened by the special effects,” according to Disneyland’s website. The ride is currently “decked out for the Hallow-Days” for the Haunted Mansion Holiday — “with frightfully festive touches inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

The Haunted Mansion features “thrilling sights and seasonal surprises created by the residents of Halloween Town.