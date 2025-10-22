Menu

Crime

8 arrested after officers dismantle huge Toronto-Montreal cocaine ring

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted October 22, 2025 5:08 pm
1 min read
In a major drug bust involving about 50 officers, Montreal police dismantled a cocaine trafficking ring operating between Toronto and Quebec, arresting eight suspects, with two still wanted. View image in full screen
In a major drug bust involving about 50 officers, Montreal police dismantled a cocaine trafficking ring operating between Toronto and Quebec, arresting eight suspects, with two still wanted. Christinne Muschi/ CP
Around 50 officers from Montreal executed warrants across the city in an effort to take down a Montreal-Toronto cocaine ring.

An investigation led by the  Sûreté du Québec and the Saint-Jérôme Police Service led to the arrest of eight people on Wednesday morning in connection with a cocaine trafficking network operating between Toronto and Quebec.

The co-ordinated raids were carried out in several locations, including the Montreal boroughs of Le Sud-Ouest, Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles and Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, as well as in the cities of Brownsburg-Chatham, Saint-Jérôme and Saint-Hyacinthe.

Montreal police say the network regularly sourced cocaine in Toronto and brought it to Quebec to be sold at a higher price.

The investigation began last spring, led by the SPVM’s Anti-Gang Unit.

Prior search operations in April and May resulted in “Our criminal investigation revealed that the network used the Toronto-Montreal corridor to bring drugs into Quebec and then resell them at a higher price. Two members of the dismantled network allegedly played a central role in the supply, distribution, and co-ordination of trafficking activities,” said SPVM organized crime section Chief Commander Francis Renaud.

The seizure included 46.5 kilograms of cocaine, a firearm, more than $80,000 in cash, and other evidence.

Four men and four women are facing charges related to drug possession, trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime.

They are expected to appear in court later today at the Montreal courthouse.

Police say two suspects, both 35 years old, remain at large.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact 911 or local police.

