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Man arrested after Molotov cocktail hurled at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s home

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted April 10, 2026 3:27 pm
1 min read
FILE - OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman speaks at the AI Summit in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo). View image in full screen
FILE - OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman speaks at the AI Summit in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo).
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A 20-year-old man suspected of throwing a Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s San Francisco home and making threats at the company’s headquarters was arrested Friday, police and the company said.

Officers went to the home for a fire investigation shortly after 4 a.m. Friday, where someone had thrown an incendiary device, setting an exterior gate on fire, and then fled on foot, police said.

Less than an hour later, police were called to a business in a different part of town where a man had reportedly threatened to burn down the building. Officers recognized the man as the same suspect and detained him, the police department posted on social media. Police haven’t publicly identified the man.

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OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, released a statement confirming that the home belongs to Altman and that the threats were made at the company’s headquarters. No one was hurt in the incident, the company said, and OpenAI is assisting in the investigation.

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Charges have not yet been filed and the police department did not immediately release additional details about the investigation.

Click to play video: '‘Not for sale’: OpenAI’s Sam Altman ridicules Elon Musk’s offer to buy company'
‘Not for sale’: OpenAI’s Sam Altman ridicules Elon Musk’s offer to buy company

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