Former Inuit association CEO arrested in multiple sex assault investigations

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The former head of the Manitoba Inuit Association (MIA) is in custody in Winnipeg after being arrested on a Canada-wide warrant stemming from multiple sex assault investigations in Nunavut.

Nunavut RCMP say police in Winnipeg arrested Nastania Mullin at home on Wednesday.

He’s being held until Nunavut RCMP can transport him to Iqaluit to appear in court. No date has been set and none of the charges have been proven.

Police haven’t said how many charges Mullin faces or how many complainants are involved.

According to an RCMP news release Friday morning, the investigation began in October 2025 “after multiple adult complainants came forward reporting historical incidents alleged to have occurred in Iqaluit between 2003 and 2023.”

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Also in October, a grassroots movement dubbed ‘Inuit Me Too’ began, with several Inuit organizations — including Inuit Taparit Kanatami, the representative body for Inuit in Canada — taking to social media seemingly out of nowhere to denounce abusers holding leadership positions in the community.

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“Now is time to act for Inuit organizations to review their governance policies, to create independent reporting systems and to protect survivors and victims because that’s at the heart of this movement,” Inuk activist Crystal Martin told Global News at the time.

The Manitoba Inuit Association (MIA) was one of the organizations in the movement’s crosshairs. Mullin was CEO at the time.

In November 2025 he was let go. Mullin is now suing Manitoba Inuit Association for wrongful dismissal.

He’s seeking $646,500 for 2.5 years of lost wages, bonuses and benefits plus $75,000 in aggravated and punitive damages, according to the statement of claim. The statement of defence says Mullin was fired for causing “substantial damage to MIA’s reputation … and severely impeded the MIA’s ability to deliver services.”

According to its website, thousands of Inuit come to Manitoba to live, work or receive health services and MIA “provides dynamic Inuit-specific programs and services… to strengthen connections to Inuit culture, language and community.”