Calgary police lay 67 charges after seizing firearms, drugs and stolen property

Calgary police have charged two men with dozens of offences following an investigation into a series of break and enters targeting local businesses.
Investigators say that seven break-ins took place between Jan. 3 and Jan. 21, targeting gaming, electronics and liquidation stores throughout Calgary.
During the incidents, the offenders smashed the front doors of the stores, causing significant damage and stole a variety of items, including gaming cards, electronics and knives.
The total loss, including the property damage and value of the stolen items, was estimated to be about $30,000.
On Feb. 11, officers executed a search warrant on a residence located in the 1400 block of 42 Street N.E. and seized a large quantity of items, including:
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- Three firearms, including a prohibited handgun, a sawed-off shotgun and a rifle
- An extended magazine
- A taser
- $35,000 worth of drugs, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and psilocybin
- Three stolen vehicles
- Three stolen bicycles
- A stolen licence plate
- A large quantity of gaming cards
- 31 stolen government-issued identification documents
- Multiple vehicle keys and devices used to duplicate key fobs
- Devices used to create fraudulent documents
Two Calgary men were arrested.
A 38-year-old man faces a total of 49 charges, including hazardous storage of a firearm, possession of a restricted weapon, possession of a restricted weapon with readily available ammunition, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of stolen property, break-and-enter, disguise with intent, possession of identity documents and failing to comply with conditions of a release order.
He is scheduled to appear in court on April. 17, 2026.
The second suspect, a 37-year-old man, is charged with 18 offences, including break and enter, disguise with intent and failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking.
His next court date is scheduled for April 13, 2026.
Calgary police said, in addition to holding the accused accountable for a series of break and enters that caused substantial loss and disruption to the businesses, investigators were able to remove some dangerous weapons off the street.
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