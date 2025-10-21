SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Raptors pick up options on Dick, Walter contracts

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2025 6:24 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors exercised the fourth-year team option on the rookie contract of guard-forward Gradey Dick and the third-year team option on the rookie contract of guard Ja’Kobe Walter, the NBA team announced Tuesday.

Both players are now signed through the 2026-27 season.

Dick, who is six-foot-seven and 209 pounds, averaged 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 29.4 minutes in 54 games (all starts) last season.

The player from Wichita, Kan., was picked 13th overall by the Raptors in 2023 NBA draft. He is averaging 11.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 25.0 minutes in 114 career NBA games (71 starts).

Walter, six-foot-four and 201 pounds, averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 21.2 minutes in 52 games (18 starts) as a rookie last season.

The guard from McKinney, Texas, was picked 19th overall by the Raptors in the 2024 draft.

The Raptors open their 2025-26 season Wednesday in Atlanta.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

