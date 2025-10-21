2,400 STM maintenance workers to launch strike on Nov. 1

Send this page to someone via email

More public transportation hiccups are on the horizon for Montreal commuters, as a new strike by STM workers could be just weeks away.

The union representing 2,400 maintenance workers has issued a formal strike notice starting overnight on Oct. 31 to Nov. 1.

Service disruptions could continue until the end of November, according to the union. Riders can expect slowdowns and interruptions as maintenance workers refuse all overtime, but the union says services will be maintained during peak hours of operation.

The labour dispute primarily concerns wages and the agency’s use of subcontracting. The transit agency is offering a 12.5-per cent wage increase over five years to all of its employees. But the union is demanding 25 per cent over five years, arguing it’s entitled to a “catch-up” since previous wage increases have been lower than inflation.

Story continues below advertisement

This would be the third strike this year by STM maintenance workers, having already staged a nine-day strike in June and another from Sept. 22 to Oct. 5.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In September, union spokesperson Bruno Jeannotte denied holding transit users hostage, saying the workers are fighting “for reliable public service” and to maintain expertise at the STM.

The Syndicat du transport de Montréal-CSN , the union representing the workers, must formally notify the Tribunal administratif du travail of its intention to strike at least seven days before any work stoppage begins.

Quebec labour minister Jean Boulet is urging both sides to work with a team of appointed mediators to come to an agreement.

“I’m extremely preoccupied by the situation. Two weeks ago I appointed a team of mediators who’ve been working with the parties and I still rely upon them. I think they have the responsibility to settle and to come to an agreement in principal as soon as possible for the benefit of the Montreal population and for the benefit of all the people who need the transportation system in Montreal.”

Last week, 4,500 STM bus drivers and metro operators announced that they, too, are considering a possible strike due to stalled contract talks.

Quebec’s Bill 89, introduced in February 2025, gives the province new powers to intervene in strikes.

Story continues below advertisement

–with files from The Canadian Press