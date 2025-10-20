Airdrie man charged in hit and run involving 17-year-old pedestrian

RCMP say charges have been laid against an Airdrie man who allegedly struck a 17-year-old girl with his vehicle earlier this month.

Investigators released dramatic video of the crash that took place at the intersection of Windhaven Gate and Windstone Road on Oct. 2 in hopes the public would be able to provide them with tips to help identity of the driver or provide information on the vehicle involved.

The video shows a minivan striking the teen, who was tossed into the air by the force of the collision, before the driver exits his vehicle, appears to berate her, then jumps back into his vehicle and drives away.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Investigators say the girl was in a marked crosswalk when she was hit and luckily only suffered minor injuries.

View image in full screen A 35-year-old man from Airdrie has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident after police released video of an Oct. 2 crash in Airdrie that injured a 17-year-old girl. RCMP

RCMP say with the help of tips from the public, a 35-year-old Airdrie resident was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with failing to remain at the scene of the accident.

Story continues below advertisement

The man’s name can’t be released until he appears in court on Dec. 11.