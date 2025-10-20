Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Airdrie man charged in hit and run involving 17-year-old pedestrian

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted October 20, 2025 7:17 pm
1 min read
RCMP say a 35-year-old man has been charged after investigators released dramatic video of a hit and run accident that injured a 17-year-old girl on Oct. 2. View image in full screen
RCMP say a 35-year-old man has been charged after investigators released dramatic video of a hit-and-run accident that injured a 17-year-old girl on Oct. 2. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP say charges have been laid against an Airdrie man who allegedly struck a 17-year-old girl with his vehicle earlier this month.

Investigators released dramatic video of the crash that took place at the intersection of Windhaven Gate and Windstone Road on Oct. 2 in hopes the public would be able to provide them with tips to help identity of the driver or provide information on the vehicle involved.

The video shows a minivan striking the teen, who was tossed into the air by the force of the collision, before the driver exits his vehicle, appears to berate her, then jumps back into his vehicle and drives away.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Investigators say the girl was in a marked crosswalk when she was hit and luckily only suffered minor injuries.

A 35-year-old man from Airdrie has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident after police released video of an Oct. 2 crash in Airdrie that injured a 17-year-old girl. View image in full screen
A 35-year-old man from Airdrie has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident after police released video of an Oct. 2 crash in Airdrie that injured a 17-year-old girl. RCMP

RCMP say with the help of tips from the public, a 35-year-old Airdrie resident was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with failing to remain at the scene of the accident.

Story continues below advertisement

The man’s name can’t be released until he appears in court on Dec. 11.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices