Sports

Toronto Blue Jays: City puts on outdoor screening for pivotal Game 7 against Mariners

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 20, 2025 11:54 am
1 min read
Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr., left, and Ernie Clement celebrate after Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Toronto. View image in full screen
Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr., left, and Ernie Clement celebrate after Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Toronto. AP Photo/David J. Phillip
The City of Toronto is hoping to pack out a downtown square beside Roy Thomson Hall, a stone’s throw from the Rogers Centre, Monday evening as the Toronto Blue Jays try to reach their first World Series in more than two decades.

The city is hosting a large watch party for the team beginning at 8 p.m. in David Pecaut Square, where a giant screen will show Game 7 of the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners.

The Jays lost the first two games of the series in Toronto and looked to be heading out before rallying in Seattle to win the first two games on the West Coast and tie the series at two each.

They lost the final game in Seattle, and knew they had to win in Toronto on Sunday night to force Game 7 and keep their hopes of a pennant alive. And win they did, dispatching the Mariners 6-2 in front of a raucus home crowd.

For fans who haven’t been able to grab tickets to the sold-out final game on Monday night, Toronto is encouraging them to head to the David Pecaut Square party to enjoy the game.

The city said there would be a giant screen to watch the nine innings on, a live DJ and the chance to win prizes by playing Blue Jays-related trivia.

