Politics

Elmwood-East Kildonan byelection to replace late councillor Schreyer Saturday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 20, 2025 11:51 am
1 min read
Elmwood-East Kildonan byelection to replace late councillor Schreyer Saturday
Saturday is voting day for thousands of Winnipeggers in the Elmwood-East Kildonan ward, who will cast their ballots for a new councillor to replace the late Jason Schreyer, who died in April at age 57.
Schreyer had represented the ward since his election in 2014. He was re-elected in 2018 and 2022.

Seven candidates — Christian Sweryda, Braydon Mazurkiewich, Emma Durand-Wood, Zekaria Selahadin, Carmen Prefontaine, Abel Gutierrez and Kyle Roche — are on the ballot for this weekend’s vote.

Coun. Jason Schreyer is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Coun. Jason Schreyer is seen in this file photo. Global News

University of Winnipeg political scientist Aaron Moore told Global Winnipeg that while Elmwood-East Kildonan has its own concerns, many of the key issues facing the ward are similar to those across the city.

“What would otherwise be parochial issues are ones that the rest of the city is facing,” Moore said.

“The questions around crime and homelessness encampments — they’re more acute in certain parts of the city than others but they are issues that I think everyone is concerned about and dealing with today.”

Moore said frustrations with the revamped Winnipeg Transit system are also present among Elmwood-East Kildonan residents, as well as infrastructure decisions that may be seen as benefiting other areas at the expense of local needs, including the long-term future of the Louise Bridge.

Trending Now

“I think other parts of the city, like the North End, can understand concerns around the Louise Bridge,” he said.

“They lost the Arlington Bridge — and in the meantime council is discussing spending $700 million for Kenaston (Boulevard).”

Byelections are also being held for school trustee positions for the Pembina Trails and Louis Riel school divisions.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg announces byelection to replace late councillor Jason Schreyer'
Winnipeg announces byelection to replace late councillor Jason Schreyer
