Politics

Jason Schreyer dies; Winnipeg councillor served with ‘passion and conviction’

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 30, 2025 12:33 pm
1 min read
Coun. Jason Schreyer is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Coun. Jason Schreyer is seen in this file photo. Global News
Winnipeg city councillor Jason Schreyer has died.

Schreyer had represented the Elmwood-East Kildonan ward since 2014, when he unseated incumbent Thomas Steen. He was re-elected in 2018 and 2022.

He was the son of Ed Schreyer, Manitoba’s 16th premier and Governor-General of Canada from 1979-1984.

In a statement Thursday morning, Schreyer’s fellow councillors said he served his constituents with “passion and conviction”.

“He was a strong and independent voice in the Council chamber, always focused on fighting for the residents of his community and keeping life affordable for Winnipeggers,” the statement said.

“Beyond politics, Jason brought joy and creativity to those around him. He had a love of music, often being the first to grab the mic at karaoke, delighting colleagues with performances at national conferences, sharing his talents in multiple languages at Folklorama, and even offering a song as a prayer at the start of council meetings.”

City council was scheduled to meet at 9:30 Wednesday morning. The meeting was abruptly adjourned before any agenda items were discussed. Many councillors were visibly emotional, with some tearing up.

Flags at City Hall have been lowered to half-mast.

City of Winnipeg marks 150 years since first council meeting

 

