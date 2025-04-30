Jason Schreyer dies; Winnipeg councillor served with ‘passion and conviction’

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg city councillor Jason Schreyer has died.

Schreyer had represented the Elmwood-East Kildonan ward since 2014, when he unseated incumbent Thomas Steen. He was re-elected in 2018 and 2022.

He was the son of Ed Schreyer, Manitoba’s 16th premier and Governor-General of Canada from 1979-1984.

In a statement Thursday morning, Schreyer’s fellow councillors said he served his constituents with “passion and conviction”.

“He was a strong and independent voice in the Council chamber, always focused on fighting for the residents of his community and keeping life affordable for Winnipeggers,” the statement said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Beyond politics, Jason brought joy and creativity to those around him. He had a love of music, often being the first to grab the mic at karaoke, delighting colleagues with performances at national conferences, sharing his talents in multiple languages at Folklorama, and even offering a song as a prayer at the start of council meetings.”

Story continues below advertisement

City council was scheduled to meet at 9:30 Wednesday morning. The meeting was abruptly adjourned before any agenda items were discussed. Many councillors were visibly emotional, with some tearing up.

Flags at City Hall have been lowered to half-mast.