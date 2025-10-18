Calgary Stampeders trample Toronto Argonauts 44-13

See more sharing options

CALGARY – Vernon Adams Jr. threw three touchdown passes in the first half for the Calgary Stampeders in a 44-13 win over the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday.

Cornerback Adrian Greene scored off an interception, Dedrick Mills contributed a rushing touchdown and Dominique Rhymes, Tevin Jones and Jalen Philpot each caught touchdown passes for Calgary (10-7-0).

CFL rushing leader Mills ran the ball a season-high 115 yards for his fourth 100-plus game this season, and added 62 receiving yards.

Rene Paredes kicked field goals from 49, 45 and 30 yards, but missed from 50, in front of an announced 22,528 at McMahon Stadium.

Adams surpassed a career 20,000 passing yards with an interception-free 213 on Saturday.

The quarterback, who went 12-for-14 in pass attempts, came out of the game late in the third quarter after he was sacked. Joshua Love completed five of eight pass attempts for 67 yards in relief.

The Stampeders held a playoff berth before kickoff because of an Edmonton Elks 37-24 loss to the B.C. Lions on Friday night.

So the stakes for Calgary on Saturday were the race for second in the West Division in a season that will feature a crossover to the East Division for the first time since 2019.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (12-5-0) host the West final Nov. 8.

Calgary needs both a win over the Elks on Friday and the Lions (10-7-0) to drop their regular-season finale Saturday to Saskatchewan, to claim second in the West and host the division semifinal Nov. 1.

The Lions hold the tiebreaker with a 2-0 record against the Stampeders this season.

Calgary holds the tiebreaker (3-0) over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (9-8-0), who meet the Montreal Alouettes next Saturday.

After winning the Grey Cup two of the last three years and reaching the East Division finals four straight years, Toronto (5-13-0) will finish outside the playoffs in 2025.

Spencer Brown caught a touchdown pass from Max Duggan in the final minute of the game.

Jarret Doege starting in place of injured Nick Arbuckle (shoulder) went 15-for-19 in passing for 119 yards and one interception.

His third-quarter replacement Tucker Horn completed half of his eight pass attempts for 18 yards. Duggan in the fourth quarter went 13 for 16 for 109 yards.

Lirim Hajrullahu kicked field goals from 56 and 50 yards, and missed from 58 and 47 yards.

Calgary’s defence produced four sacks, a forced fumble and a pass knockdown by halftime when the Stampeders led 28-7.

Mills scored his 11th rushing touchdown this season on a one-yard charge in the third quarter.

Adams threw to Jones and Philpot in the end zone in the second quarter for three-yard and seven-yard touchdowns, respectively.

Hajrullahu’s 56-yard field goal with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter gave him a dozen from over 50 yards this season.

Adams scrambled to escape Toronto linebacker Branden Dozier and got a pass away to Rhymes for a 55-yard touchdown.

Greene picked off Doege on Toronto’s opening drive, when Argos wideout Dave Ungerer stumbled, and ran the ball back 64 yards to score for his second pick-six and sixth interception this season.

Toronto countered with a 54-yard Hajrullahu field goal on the Argos’ next drive.

UP NEXT

Argonauts: Finish the regular season on a bye week.

Stampeders: Conclude the regular season Friday in Edmonton against the Elks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2025.