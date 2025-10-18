Menu

Politics

RCMP to review P.E.I. foreign meddling allegations

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2025 9:44 am
1 min read
This Dec. 5, 2017, photo shows flags of Canada and China View image in full screen
This Dec. 5, 2017, photo shows flags of Canada and China. Fred Dufour / The Canadian Press
CHARLOTTETOWN – The RCMP says it will review allegations of Chinese foreign interference and money laundering in Prince Edward Island by two Buddhist groups.

In a statement released late Friday, the Mounties say they will conduct a review of previous investigations “in light of new information and allegations.”

P.E.I. Premier Rob Lantz called for a federal investigation earlier this week after writing letters to the RCMP and to a federal anti-money-laundering agency, asking them both to look into the allegations.

RCMP spokesperson Kristine Kelly says the force has been aware of the allegations “from 2015 to present” and has investigated allegations of money laundering and foreign actor interference in the past.

Kelly says the results of the investigations identified no evidence to support money laundering or other criminality regarding land acquisitions in P.E.I. and no foreign actor interference criminality was identified, adding that “all investigations were concluded as unfounded.”

The two groups, the Great Enlightenment Buddhist Institute Society and The Great Wisdom Buddhist Institute, said earlier this week that they welcome the call by the province for an investigation.

In February, the province ordered an investigation into the land holdings of the two organizations, saying Islanders have valid concerns about who owns land and how it is being used.

The government said the province’s regulatory and appeals commission would use the Lands Protection Act to investigate both organizations..

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

