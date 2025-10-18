Carter interception, TD run key in Lions’ win

Send this page to someone via email

VANCOUVER – Even though he made one of the biggest plays of the game, B.C. Lions cornerback Robert Carter Jr. still had a regret.

Carter picked off a Cody Fajardo pass early in the third quarter and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown as the Lions overcame a deficit by rattling off 25 consecutive points in a 37-24 win that eliminated the Edmonton Elks from the CFL playoffs Friday night.

Carter was so excited after giving the Lions a 17-10 lead he threw the ball into the stands.

“I didn’t need to throw the ball into the stands,” he said after. “I actually regret that now.”

Lions head coach Buck Pierce called the interception the turning point of the game.

“A great read and jump,” said Pierce. “Once he makes that play, nobody is going to catch him.”

Story continues below advertisement

In the fourth quarter Carter made one of the biggest hits of the game, using his shoulder pads to flatten Elks receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr.

Listed at five-foot-nine and 175 pounds Carter gave away about two inches and 15 pounds to Gittens.

“He’s made a couple hits like that this year,” said Pierce. “He’s always around the football if you watch him.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke showed his running ability, turning a broken play in the third quarter into a 70-yard touchdown run.

Rourke faked a handoff and looked to pass. Seeing no one open he pulled the ball down and took off around the right side where he outran several Elks to the end zone and a 27-10 lead.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just reacted and tried to go,” said Rourke, who finished the night completing 21 of 32 passes for 338 yards, a touchdown and an interception. “It’s one of those things where you’re taught if it’s not there, follow the run. That ended up being where the run was.”

The Lions won their fifth consecutive game to improve to 10-7 and moved into second place in the CFL West.

The Elks saw a two-game win-streak snapped and dropped to 7-10, last in the West and out of the playoff picture. Edmonton led 10-2 midway through the second quarter.

Edmonton looked to have an edge early in the game, but a swarming Lions defence forced turnovers and mistakes.

“We didn’t make enough plays,” said Edmonton head coach Mark Kilam. “We got hurt with explosions against us and we turned over the ball.

“The pick-six hurt us, the big quarterback run. Those are big momentum plays.”

Lions running back James Butler ran for a touchdown and a two-point convert. He finished the night with 15 carries for 82 yards.

Keon Hatcher Sr. had a 17-yard touchdown catch.

Kicker Sean Whyte made field goals of 37 and 34 yards.

Story continues below advertisement

Lions linebacker Ben Hladlik also sacked Fajardo in the end zone for a safety.

Fajardo completed 19 of 34 passes for 230 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. He scored on a 15-yard run in the game’s final minute.

Running back Javon Leake scored on short run while wide receiver Binjimen Victor had a 12-yard touchdown catch.

Vincent Blanchard added a 45-yard field goal.

Earlier Friday the Saskatchewan Roughriders lost 17-16 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Riders, who have wrapped up first place in the West, are 12-5 while the Bombers improved to 9-8, leaving them fourth in the conference and in position for at least a crossover playoff spot.

With the win, the Lions control their own destiny heading into the final week of the season. They can wrap up second place in the West and a home playoff game with a win in their final game.

“It feels really good,” said Carter. “But we’ve set a goal. I don’t think making the playoffs is where we want to finish.

“We want to finish our last game holding the Grey Cup in the air.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2025.