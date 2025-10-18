Bombers win ugly to keep playoff hopes alive

Send this page to someone via email

WINNIPEG – Zach Collaros was succinct in his assessment of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ offence after Friday’s 17-16 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“I didn’t like anything,” the Blue Bombers quarterback said. “We didn’t do anything well.”

Collaros completed 15 of 24 pass attempts for 182 yards with one touchdown toss and one interception.

As has often been the case this season, Winnipeg’s defence and special teams made up for a lack of offensive output.

Sergio Castillo kicked a 22-yard field goal as time expired to help the Blue Bombers eke out the victory.

Despite the outcome, Winnipeg (9-8) is waiting until after Friday’s late game in B.C. between the Lions and Edmonton Elks to find out if it grabbed a playoff berth. If the Elks lose, the Bombers qualify for the post-season.

“A win is a win, we got the two points, which is great — we’re going to hopefully extend our football into the post-season — but not good enough. Not good enough, man,” Winnipeg running back Brady Oliveira said.

“We’ve got to be a lot better if we want to win games down the stretch.”

The West Division-leading Roughriders (12-5) already clinched first place and fielded a squad with a number of backups.

“Outside of the penalties, I’m extremely proud of those guys,” Saskatchewan head coach Corey Mace said. “A lot of them getting their first play of being on offence or defence and special teams at a full clip. They fought their tails off.”

A 13th consecutive sellout of 32,343 fans at Princess Auto Stadium watched a game marred by penalties, fumbles and out-of-sync plays from both teams.

Winnipeg took six penalties for 92 yards and Saskatchewan was flagged eight times for 62 yards.

Castillo had actually kicked a 28-yard field goal through the uprights with 42 seconds left in the game, but the Riders took a penalty for pyramiding. The Bombers got a first down and ran down the clock until Castillo’s 22-yard winner.

The offence rode Oliveira in the final drive that began at Winnipeg’s 54-yard line. He rushed for 27 yards and caught a 12-yard pass, finishing the game with 16 carries for 75 yards and three receptions for 29 yards.

Saskatchewan quarterback Jake Maier started in place of Trevor Harris. Jack Coan backed him up and played the fourth quarter while Harris was on the sidelines as the third-stringer.

Maier was 15-of 20 passing for 123 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Coan completed two of eight pass attempts for 38 yards.

“It was a good opportunity for everybody to get some reps and get the competitive juices going, but the expectation was to win and we ultimately fell short,” said Maier, who was making his second start of the season.

Winnipeg got a touchdown catch from Ontaria Wilson. Castillo also connected on one convert and field goals from 12 and 23 yards. Jamieson Sheahan added a punt single.

Coan pushed in for a one-yard Saskatchewan score. Brett Lauther was good on a convert and field goals from 39, 42 and 31 yards, but went wide on a 49-yard attempt.

The score was tied 10-10 after the first quarter, Saskatchewan led 13-11 at halftime and 16-14 heading into the fourth.

The teams traded touchdowns and field goals in the first quarter.

Winnipeg’s start was rocky when Trey Vaval fumbled the opening kickoff and Saskatchewan recovered the ball at the Bombers’ 43-yard line.

Aided by a Winnipeg pass-interference call, Coan lunged one yard into the end zone for a touchdown 49 seconds into the game.

The Bombers replied with a TD of their own when a 28-yard catch by Wilson in the end zone capped off a seven-play, 82-yard drive.

Lauther nailed a 39-yarder to gain a 10-7 lead, but Castillo tied it up with a 12-yarder at 13:08.

Sheahan booted a late 55-yard punt single and Lauther put through a 42-yarder as time expired.

The third quarter began with Maier fumbling the ball during a scramble. The Bombers recovered and got a Castillo 23-yard field goal out of the turnover.

A Lauther field goal with 2:46 left gave the visitors the 16-14 lead.

WILY WILLIE

Bombers veteran defensive end Willie Jefferson knocked down one pass, giving him a league-high 16 this season. That ties the 34-year-old Texas native’s career single-season high.

UP NEXT

Roughriders: Host the B.C. Lions on Saturday, Oct. 25.

Blue Bombers: Host the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday, Oct. 25.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2025.