Seattle Mariners take 3-2 lead in ALCS

SEATTLE – The Seattle Mariners are one win away from a berth in the 2025 World Series.

The Mariners scored five runs in the eighth inning to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 on Friday night at T-Mobile Park to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series.

With the Jays leading 2-1 heading into the home half of the eighth inning, Seattle star Cal Raleigh tied the game with a solo home run off reliever Brendon Little to tie the game 2-2.

Then with the bases loaded Eugenio Suarez hit his second homer of the night off reliever Seranthony Dominguez to give the Mariners a 6-2 lead.

Ernie Clement’s RBI single in the sixth inning off Mariners’ reliever Bryan Woo scored Alejandro Kirk from second base to snap a 1-1 tie and give the Jays a 2-1 lead. Kirk led off the inning with a double.

Suarez hit a second-inning solo home run off Blue Jays’ starter Kevin Gausman to give the Mariners an early 1-0 lead.

The Jays load the bases in top of fourth with none out — Nathan Lukes hit a double, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was intentionally walked, and Kirk walked. But Daulton Varsho struck out and Clement grounded into a double play to end the inning.

George Springer’s long double off Mariners’ reliever Matt Brash of Kingston, Ont., scored Addison Barger in the top of fifth to tie the game 1-1.

Mariners starter Bryce Miller worked four innings of four-hit ball, giving up one run and two walks. He had four strikeouts.

Kevin Gausman worked 5 2/3 innings, gave up three hits, one run, three walks and had four strikeouts. Louis Varland worked 1 1/3 innings of no-hit ball, before Little and Dominguez collectively gave up two hits and five runs.

Game 6 is Sunday night at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Right-handed rookie Trey Yesavage will start for the Jays, while the Mariners haven’t named a starter yet.