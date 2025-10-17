2 killed in head-on collision on Hwy. 107 near Mineville, N.S.

See more sharing options

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a head-on collision that claimed two lives and sent two others to hospital.

First responders were called Friday just after 7 a.m. to Highway 107 near Mineville, N.S.

According to a news release, investigators determined two eastbound vehicles collided before one of them hit a westbound vehicle head-on.

“The driver of the eastbound Mazda 3, a 31-year-old woman from Gaetz Brook, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” RCMP said.

“A child passenger was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 48-year-old man from Porters Lake, was also pronounced dead at the scene. A 19-year-old man who was the passenger in that vehicle was taken to hospital with what are considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle was not physically injured, according to police.

The highway was closed for several hours while an RCMP collision reconstructionist surveyed the scene along with the Medical Examiner Service.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or dashcam video can contact them at 902-490-5020.