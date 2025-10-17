Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Investigations

Fatality inquiry underway into 2020 tour bus rollover on icefield in Jasper National Park

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2025 12:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'More survivors of Columbia Icefield rollover file lawsuit against tour operator'
More survivors of Columbia Icefield rollover file lawsuit against tour operator
WATCH (Oct. 2020) Survivors of a deadly tour bus crash near Jasper are speak about a class-action lawsuit was filed against the company that operated the bus. Sarah Komadina reports – Oct 1, 2020
Share

A fatality inquiry is underway into the deaths of three people on a tour bus that tumbled down a steep embankment at the Columbia Icefield in Jasper National Park.

Fourteen others were seriously injured after the Ice Explorer lost control on a road leading to the Athabasca Glacier, located about 100 kilometres southeast of the Jasper townsite, on July 18, 2020.

The bus rolled about 50 metres down before coming to rest on its roof.

Click to play video: 'Tour bus operator charged in deadly Columbia Icefield rollover'
Tour bus operator charged in deadly Columbia Icefield rollover

RCMP did not lay criminal charges, but bus operator Brewster Inc. pleaded guilty to two charges under Alberta’s Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Story continues below advertisement

The company was fined $475,000 for failing to mandate seatbelts and failing to control hazards.

Picture taken at the Columbia Icefield in Alberta Saturday, July 18, 2020, the same day an off-road bus rolled, killing three people and injuring several others. View image in full screen
Picture taken at the Columbia Icefield in Alberta Saturday, July 18, 2020, the same day an off-road bus rolled, killing three people and injuring several others. Courtesy, Susan Andrew

The icefield tours were paused, resuming after the operator added seatbelts to the buses and made changes to training for its drivers.

A fatality inquiry cannot assign blame but makes recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Justice Vaughn Myers is expected to hear about brake inspections and maintenance of the bus carrying those who died, who have been identified as 24-year-old Dionne Durocher of North Battleford, Sask., 28-year-old Griva Patel of Edmonton and 58-year-old Kamleshbai Patel, from India.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

