Court date set ahead of fatality inquiry into Columbia Icefield bus rollover

A court date has been set in advance of a fatality inquiry for three people killed when a tour bus tumbled down an embankment on the Columbia Icefield in Jasper National Park.

Fourteen others suffered life-threatening injuries after the bus lost control and landed on its roof in the popular tourist destination south of Jasper in July 2020.

The Alberta government website says a pre-inquiry conference is set for June 10 in Jasper.

RCMP did not lay criminal charges, but bus operator Brewster Travel Canada Inc. pleaded guilty in 2023 to two charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act for failing to mandate seatbelts and for failing to control hazards.

It was ordered to pay a fine of $475,000.

The icefield tours stopped and resumed after the company added seatbelts to the buses and made changes to training for its drivers.