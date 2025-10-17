Menu

Canada

China willing to restart dialogue with Canada in Beijing, minister says

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 17, 2025 9:59 am
Canadian foreign minister Anita Anand met with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Friday and discussed renewing and refocusing on shared objectives, Canada’s ministry said in a statement.

The leaders also discussed the environment, energy and health, the ministry said.

Ahead of the meeting, Wang Yi’s ministry said China is willing to work with Canada to restart dialog and exchanges at all levels and to promote the resolution of each nation’s legitimate concerns.

Beijing hopes to enhance communication, eliminate interference and rebuild mutual trust with the Canadian side, Wang told Anita Anand, according to the official Chinese readout of their meeting.

The two countries should jointly defend multilateralism and the international trade order, Wang added.

Since October 2024, Canada has imposed a 100 per cent duty on imports of Chinese made electric vehicles in lock step with the United States to protect the domestic auto industry. In response, China began adding a 76 per cent tariff on Canadian canola imports starting August 2025.

© 2025 Reuters

