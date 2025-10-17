Pair facing murder charges in case of Ontario man missing since August

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing murder charges in the case of a Windsor, Ont., man who has been missing since August.

On Aug. 14, Windsor police said its officers began an investigation after receiving a missing person report for 37-year-old David Pavao, who was last seen in the early morning hours that day.

For weeks, police said investigators have interviewed several witnesses and carried out multiple searches across Windsor and Essex County. They believe was killed either on or around Aug. 14. Pavao’s remains have yet to be recovered.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2025, officers located and arrested two suspects in the case.

Shane Ladouceur, 54, has been charged with first-degree murder and Marie Christine Hannah, 49, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder and indecent interference with a deceased body.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.