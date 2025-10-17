Ontario driver charged after raised dump truck box crashes into Highway 400 overpass

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police say a Brampton driver is facing charges after a dump truck with its box up collided with an overpass on Highway 400.

Police said the collision happened Friday at around 2:30 a.m. in the southbound collector lanes at Langstaff Road in Vaughan.

As of 8:30 a.m., those lanes remain closed as police wait for a bridge inspector to attend and determine the structural integrity of the overpass. Police noted the closure may be lengthy as repairs may be needed.

Images from the scene show the dump truck’s bin under the overpass with a dark scratch and a dent mark on the edge of the bridge structure.

Police said the dump truck’s bin was raised when it crashed into the overpass. There were no injuries reported.

A 32-year-old driver from Brampton has been charged with careless driving and having an “overheight vehicle.”

The on-ramp from westbound Langstaff Road remains closed, but the on-ramp from eastbound Langstaff Road is open.

