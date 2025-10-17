Menu

Health

Provincial health ministers want funding commitment out of federal meeting in Calgary

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2025 6:50 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health ministers gather ahead of federal meeting'
Health ministers gather ahead of federal meeting
WATCH: Health ministers from across the country met in Calgary to discuss common issues ahead of Thursday's meeting with the federal minister of health. As Meghan Cobb reports, one concer the provincial and territorial ministers hope will be addressed is staffing. 
Federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel is set to meet today in Calgary with her provincial and territorial counterparts, who say they’re looking for promises Ottawa will boost health-care funding in next month’s budget.

Adriana LaGrange, Alberta’s minister of primary and preventative health services, says provinces and territories are facing increased demands on their health-care systems and the federal government needs to step up its support.

LaGrange says without greater federal support the health and well-being of patients and workers is at risk.

She says the provincial and territorial ministers are also hoping for commitments that Ottawa will move away from “one-size-fits-all” funding programs.

Michel’s office says she’s hoping to discuss interprovincial credential recognition for health-care workers and pressing issues like mental health and addiction and vaccination programs.

The ministers are set to hold a news conference this afternoon.

