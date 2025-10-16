Menu

Crime

Pitt Meadows family flees Canada after brutal attack caught on camera

By Taya Fast & Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 16, 2025 9:29 pm
2 min read
Surveillance footage captured the attack outside the Pitt Meadows home. View image in full screen
Surveillance footage captured the attack outside the Pitt Meadows home. John Ling
A Pitt Meadows, B.C., family has fled Canada, worried about their safety after a brutal attack that was captured on camera.

The incident happened on Sept. 26 and surveillance footage shows a businessman, named John Ling, beaten just steps from his front door by two masked men armed with baseball bats.

His wife tries to intervene but the attack continues until the men take off, leaving the family shaken. Ling’s daughter and dog can also be seen running away during the incident.

“Mr. Ling is left there with his wife, sort of taking care of him,” Ling’s lawyer Russell Robertson said.

The surveillance footage also appears to capture a third suspect placing an item underneath the family’s vehicle, which Roberson says police called a “tracking device.”

“These are what would appear to be hired assailants,” Robertson added. “And the question is, really, who hired them?”

Ling was taken to the hospital with serious, not non-life-threatening injuries.

He is the owner of Canadian Aviation College in Pitt Meadows.

“Officers continue to investigate and determine the exact cause of the incident,” Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a statement.

“This includes reviewing video surveillance and speaking with any possible witnesses. While the investigation is still ongoing, early indications suggest this may have been a targeted incident.”

Ling’s lawyer said his client is upset and has a suspicion about what may have motivated the attack.

“Mr. Ling has left the country out of what appears to be quite a legitimate fear that the attackers are going to come and finish the job,” Robertson said.

“He doesn’t want this to happen to him again and expose his wife and daughter to this danger.”

Robertson added that by sharing the video, they hope someone with information comes forward.

“He is certainly afraid and afraid for his family, but he’s not afraid to speak up and put this video out there in the hopes that there will be some justice, and the people who orchestrated this and ordered it will be found out,” he said.

No suspects have been identified and the police investigation continues.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

