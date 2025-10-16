Queen’s, city officials expect quieter homecoming weekend during Reading Week

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston officials say this year’s Queen’s University homecoming is expected to be calmer than usual, as it coincides with Reading Week, with most students anticipated to celebrate the following weekend instead.

“The university has been in partnership with the City of Kingston, Kingston police, KFL&A Public Health, just to name a few, to work on a collaborative concept to help us through the homecoming weekend,” said Julie Brown, Queen’s University’s media relations manager.

Kingston police say officers are preparing for two weekends of activity, with efforts already underway to keep celebrations safe and respectful.

“The homecoming is this Saturday, however the students have indicated that they are having a ‘faux coming,’ which will take place the following weekend when all the students are back,” said Const. Anthony Colangeli, Kingston police media relations officer.

Police liaison teams have begun visiting student homes to share safety messaging ahead of both weekends.

“You know it’s a really non-enforcement, non-confrontational messaging,” Colangeli said. “It’s a conversation with students saying, ‘We know you’re gonna have a party, we know you’re gonna have fun, here’s the way you can do it safely and avoid getting any fines and tickets.’”

The City of Kingston says the approach has helped reduce the number of infractions over the years.

“I feel that just seeing over the last couple of years how the students are responding and we’re issuing less and less tickets, that it’s been a huge success,” said Steve Mothersell, the city’s enforcement services manager.

He credited the police liaison teams for building a “rapport” with students that’s proved effective and educational.

The University District Safety Initiative remains in effect until the first week of November, allowing the city to issue administrative monetary penalties and the university to take disciplinary action against anyone violating bylaws.

With files from Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf