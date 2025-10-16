Menu

Politics

‘Real compassion’: Winnipeg mayor formally supports Manitoba intoxicated detention bill

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 16, 2025 2:25 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg’s mayor says he supports the provincial government’s proposed legislation to modernize the Intoxication Persons Detention Act and hold drug-intoxicated people for up to 72 hours.

Scott Gillingham announced Thursday that he has filed a formal submission to the province’s standing committee on social and economic development supporting the legislation, known as Bill 48.

“We’re not helping anyone by allowing them to spiral further into addiction without intervention,” said Gillingham.

“Real compassion means acting when someone cannot act for themselves. Bill 48 gives front-line workers the time and tools they need to protect people and connect them with care.”

The mayor said the legislation — which is intended to give people more time to come down from the toxic effects of drugs and get connected with recovery supports — will also help ease the pressure on first responders and Winnipeg emergency rooms when dealing with the city’s drug crisis.

Gillingham said the legislation is among a number of efforts in which the province and city have collaborated to help residents in need.

“When governments move in the same direction, we can protect people in crisis, support recovery, and restore confidence in our communities,” Gillingham said.

“This bill is an example of compassion backed by action.”

Premier Wab Kinew told 680 CJOB last week that changes are needed to the current laws, because they were written specifically with alcohol in mind, not stronger drugs like meth.

Kinew said the facility — planned for 190 Disraeli Freeway, a 20-unit shelter once considered for a supervised consumption site — would also provide medical exams to everyone to detained there, but wouldn’t force treatment.

Winnipeg police chief Gene Bowers has also voiced support for the proposed legislation.

