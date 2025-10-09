Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba premier names 190 Disraeli as proposed site to hold intoxicated people

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 9, 2025 1:22 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew named 190 Disraeli Freeway as a proposed site to detain intoxicated people for longer periods. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew named 190 Disraeli Freeway as a proposed site to detain intoxicated people for longer periods. Province of Manitoba / YouTube
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba’s premier says he hopes to see drug-intoxicated individuals detained at 190 Disraeli Freeway — a 20-unit shelter that was once considered as a candidate for a supervised consumption site.

The NDP government has introduced a bill aimed at increasing the length of time intoxicated people can be held — from the current 24 hours to an increased 72 hours.

Premier Wab Kinew told 680 CJOB’s The Start that the change is needed because current laws were written for alcohol, not for stronger drugs like meth.

“It currently is basically a shelter — shelter services are going to be adapted as we get closer to winter, and we’re going to find this building used for people who are intoxicated and causing problems in the street.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Kinew said there’s a health-care element to the proposed site as well. While the bill doesn’t call for forced addiction treatment, it does include a provision for an involuntary medical exam.

Story continues below advertisement

“Meth has totally changed the streets,” the premier said. “It’s changing our society. It’s changed the whole dynamic there.

“In 24 hours, someone causing an issue in the community who’s on meth — they’re still high. We see that in the emergency rooms, and it’s important for us to expand that.”

Trending Now

While Winnipeg police Chief Gene Bowers supports the initiative, saying it would help reduce calls to police, the Opposition Progressive Conservatives have said they have several questions about the bill.

Click to play video: 'People on meth, other drugs could be detained longer under proposed Manitoba law'
People on meth, other drugs could be detained longer under proposed Manitoba law
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices