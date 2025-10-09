Manitoba premier names 190 Disraeli as proposed site to hold intoxicated people

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s premier says he hopes to see drug-intoxicated individuals detained at 190 Disraeli Freeway — a 20-unit shelter that was once considered as a candidate for a supervised consumption site.

The NDP government has introduced a bill aimed at increasing the length of time intoxicated people can be held — from the current 24 hours to an increased 72 hours.

Premier Wab Kinew told 680 CJOB’s The Start that the change is needed because current laws were written for alcohol, not for stronger drugs like meth.

“It currently is basically a shelter — shelter services are going to be adapted as we get closer to winter, and we’re going to find this building used for people who are intoxicated and causing problems in the street.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Kinew said there’s a health-care element to the proposed site as well. While the bill doesn’t call for forced addiction treatment, it does include a provision for an involuntary medical exam.

Story continues below advertisement

“Meth has totally changed the streets,” the premier said. “It’s changing our society. It’s changed the whole dynamic there.

“In 24 hours, someone causing an issue in the community who’s on meth — they’re still high. We see that in the emergency rooms, and it’s important for us to expand that.”

While Winnipeg police Chief Gene Bowers supports the initiative, saying it would help reduce calls to police, the Opposition Progressive Conservatives have said they have several questions about the bill.