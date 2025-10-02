Menu

Politics

People on meth, other drugs could be detained longer under proposed Manitoba law

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2025 6:19 pm
1 min read
People on meth, other drugs could be detained longer under proposed Manitoba law - image View image in full screen
Getty Images
The Manitoba government has introduced a bill that would allow authorities to detain intoxicated people for up to 72 hours, instead of the current 24 hours.

Bernadette Smith, the minister for housing, addictions and homelessness, says the extra time would apply to people on drugs other than alcohol.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She says methamphetamines and other drugs can have longer-lasting effects.

The bill does not propose forced addiction treatment but does include a provision for an involuntary medical exam.

Winnipeg police Chief Gene Bowers says the change would help prevent people from harming themselves or others while under the influence of drugs.



The Opposition Progressive Conservatives say they have a number of questions about the NDP government’s bill, such as where people would be detained and whether those areas would be away from hospital patients and supervised consumption sites

© 2025 The Canadian Press

