Poilievre shares J.K. Rowling post praising IOC ban on transgender women

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is supporting a ruling this week by the International Olympic Committee that bans transgender women from women’s sports at the Games.
The policy change comes ahead of the next Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028 and aligns with an executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Get daily National news
While it’s not clear if any transgender women are currently competing at an Olympic level, the new policy will require athletes to undergo mandatory genetic testing to establish their gender.
Poilievre shared a post on social media from author J.K. Rowling, who called the decision a “welcome return to fair sport for women and girls.”
- City of Calgary reaches major milestone in repairs to Bearspaw feeder main
- International visitors helped boost Canada’s tourism industry in 2025: data
- Former premier Brian Pallister reflects on his time in office at portrait unveiling
- Site C camp to be repurposed for North Coast Transmission Line project: BC Hydro
Rowling included a photo of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif — who won a gold medal in Paris in 2024 amid intense controversy over misconceptions about her sex — and referred to her as a man.
Poilievre reposted Rowling’s message on X and added, “What she said.”
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.