7 OB/GYNs resign from Kamloops hospital due to safety concerns

Seven OB/GYNs have resigned from in-hospital care in Kamloops, according to a letter signed by the doctors on Saturday and first obtained by CFJC News.

In the letter, the doctors state that they have safety concerns due to what they call a changing workload and an inability to recruit, adding that the group feels a lack of support for women’s health at the provincial level.

This dispute has been simmering for the past two years, with compensation, recruitment and working conditions being highlighted.

“A couple of the doctors did reach out to me with their own letter, as well as a follow-up to what was sent to the health authority,” B.C. Conservative MLA for Kamloops Centre, Peter Milobar, told Global News.

“And certainly the issues and the concerns they’ve raised are very similar to what I’m hearing reported with the letter … For literally eight years, they have been trying with the government to try to get action and changes made around recruitment, around retention, around job satisfaction, around pay levels, all of these issues that have finally come to a head.”

Interior Health says other specialists can perform C-sections, so those and other maternity-related surgeries will continue in Kamloops.

