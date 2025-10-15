Jays fans arrive in Seattle for Game 3

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

SEATTLE – Fans of the Toronto Blue Jays are taking planes, boats and automobiles to give their team some much-needed support against the winning Mariners in the American League Championship Series.

Toronto is down two games heading into T-Mobile Park to play the Seattle Mariners for Game 3 in the best-of-seven series.

Regular-season games in Seattle often have a home feel for the Jays, with fans in Western Canada making the trek across the border.

Story continues below advertisement

The Victoria Clipper has added a “Playoff Express” sailing between Victoria and Seattle for the games.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A statement from Visit Seattle says October is a “need period” for the city’s hotels, restaurants and shops, as the summer comes to an end, meaning baseball playoffs can provide a welcome boost.

But the playoffs come at a time when visits from Canadians are not guaranteed, with the organization saying it anticipates a year-over-year drop of 26 per cent from international visitors in 2025, the largest of major cities in the U.S., due to Seattle’s dependence on Canada.

The Mariners, who have never won the ALCS, defeated Toronto in the 2022 wild-card series, which was the only other time the two 1977 expansion teams have met in the post-season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2025.