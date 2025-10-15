SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jays fans arrive in Seattle for Game 3

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2025 4:02 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

SEATTLE – Fans of the Toronto Blue Jays are taking planes, boats and automobiles to give their team some much-needed support against the winning Mariners in the American League Championship Series.

Toronto is down two games heading into T-Mobile Park to play the Seattle Mariners for Game 3 in the best-of-seven series.

Regular-season games in Seattle often have a home feel for the Jays, with fans in Western Canada making the trek across the border.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Blue Jays take Game 2 loss, Mariners take 2-0 series lead in ALCS'
Toronto Blue Jays take Game 2 loss, Mariners take 2-0 series lead in ALCS
Story continues below advertisement

The Victoria Clipper has added a “Playoff Express” sailing between Victoria and Seattle for the games.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A statement from Visit Seattle says October is a “need period” for the city’s hotels, restaurants and shops, as the summer comes to an end, meaning baseball playoffs can provide a welcome boost.

But the playoffs come at a time when visits from Canadians are not guaranteed, with the organization saying it anticipates a year-over-year drop of 26 per cent from international visitors in 2025, the largest of major cities in the U.S., due to Seattle’s dependence on Canada.

Trending Now

The Mariners, who have never won the ALCS, defeated Toronto in the 2022 wild-card series, which was the only other time the two 1977 expansion teams have met in the post-season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2025.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices