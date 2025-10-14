Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Woman pushing child in a stroller struck by car in busy Vancouver intersection

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 14, 2025 7:21 pm
1 min read
Vancouver police shut down the area around West 16th Avenue and Willow Street after a woman pushing a child in a stroller was struck by a car. View image in full screen
Vancouver police shut down the area around West 16th Avenue and Willow Street after a woman pushing a child in a stroller was struck by a car. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A woman and a child were taken to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon after they were hit by a car at a busy Vancouver intersection.

Vancouver police said a woman who was pushing a child in a stroller was struck by a car at West 16th Avenue and Willow Street.

Police said the woman appeared to be seriously injured and that the child went to the hospital as a precaution.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Mat Vanstone lives nearby. He says the intersection at West 16th Avenue and Willow Street is one of the busiest pedestrian intersections in the city.

“We’ve asked for about four or five years now to get a crossing light put in,” he said. “The city always comes back with ‘We can only do 10 maximum a year.’ I mean, we just built a $200,000 dog park a few blocks up, we’re talking about pedestrian safety, so it’s interesting that we can’t get a light put in here when there’s been so many accidents.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Vanstone said there are always pedestrians, people walking their dogs and hospital workers parking nearby and walking to work.

He added that the surrounding trees also need to be trimmed.

“It sucks to see pedestrians get hit here because there’s thousands that cross here every day, especially hospital workers,” Vanstone said.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices