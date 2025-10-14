Woman pushing child in a stroller struck by car in busy Vancouver intersection

Send this page to someone via email

A woman and a child were taken to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon after they were hit by a car at a busy Vancouver intersection.

Vancouver police said a woman who was pushing a child in a stroller was struck by a car at West 16th Avenue and Willow Street.

Police said the woman appeared to be seriously injured and that the child went to the hospital as a precaution.

Mat Vanstone lives nearby. He says the intersection at West 16th Avenue and Willow Street is one of the busiest pedestrian intersections in the city.

“We’ve asked for about four or five years now to get a crossing light put in,” he said. “The city always comes back with ‘We can only do 10 maximum a year.’ I mean, we just built a $200,000 dog park a few blocks up, we’re talking about pedestrian safety, so it’s interesting that we can’t get a light put in here when there’s been so many accidents.”

Vanstone said there are always pedestrians, people walking their dogs and hospital workers parking nearby and walking to work.

He added that the surrounding trees also need to be trimmed.

“It sucks to see pedestrians get hit here because there’s thousands that cross here every day, especially hospital workers,” Vanstone said.