CSIS may have broken rules with new secret surveillance tech: watchdog

Send this page to someone via email

A newly released spy watchdog report says the Canadian Security Intelligence Service lacked adequate policies and procedures to manage a secret technology for collecting information.

The National Security and Intelligence Review Agency says CSIS mischaracterized a novel technical capability as an extension of existing know-how.

The report says this led to CSIS not consulting Public Safety Canada in a timely manner concerning its planned use of the technology, contrary to a ministerial direction on accountability.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Moreover, the watchdog says the spy service may have run afoul of the CSIS Act, which can require the director to consult with the deputy minister.

The review agency also found CSIS kept collected information without clearly spelling out the authority for retaining it.

The Canadian Press obtained a heavily redacted version of the review agency report through the Access to Information Act.

Story continues below advertisement