Canada

CSIS may have broken rules with new secret surveillance tech: watchdog

By Jim Bronskill The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2025 3:31 pm
1 min read
Canadian Security Intelligence Service Director Daniel Rogers waits to appear before the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Canadian Security Intelligence Service Director Daniel Rogers waits to appear before the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
A newly released spy watchdog report says the Canadian Security Intelligence Service lacked adequate policies and procedures to manage a secret technology for collecting information.

The National Security and Intelligence Review Agency says CSIS mischaracterized a novel technical capability as an extension of existing know-how.

The report says this led to CSIS not consulting Public Safety Canada in a timely manner concerning its planned use of the technology, contrary to a ministerial direction on accountability.

Moreover, the watchdog says the spy service may have run afoul of the CSIS Act, which can require the director to consult with the deputy minister.

The review agency also found CSIS kept collected information without clearly spelling out the authority for retaining it.

The Canadian Press obtained a heavily redacted version of the review agency report through the Access to Information Act.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

