Thanksgiving highlights crisis as Toronto food bank expects 4M visits

As food insecurity continues to soar this Thanksgiving, many families across Toronto have decided not just to feast themselves, but to help others enjoy a warm meal too.

Hundreds of volunteers gathered at Toronto’s Daily Bread Food Bank on Saturday to both give thanks and give back to the community.

“No one should be forced to choose between paying rent and putting food on the table, yet nearly one in five food bank clients are spending all of their income on housing,” said Neil Hetherington, CEO of the food bank.

“This Thanksgiving, we have an opportunity to show what’s possible when the community comes together.”

Food bank visits expected to surpass four million

The event comes as food bank visits in Toronto are expected to surpass four million this year, an all-time high and nearly five times higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In comparison, last year, food banks across the city saw 3.75 million visits.

“After paying rent and utilities, clients are left with a median of just $7.78 per person per day for food and other essentials, forcing many to turn to food banks to get by,” the Daily Bread Food Bank said in a release.

Despite the tough numbers, there was a sense of hope at the food sorting event, where over 44,000 pounds of food were sorted in one day.

Among the volunteers were students, community members and elected officials, including Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, who encouraged everyone to give what they can.

“This is the season of harvest,” Chow said. “Toronto is so rich. We are so blessed. Let’s share a bit of what we have and support one another.”

Organizers say donating food or money, volunteering and advocating for change are all crucial ways people can get involved.

Food insecurity remains a major issue across the country, with Food Banks Canada reporting that one in four Canadians now face some form of food insecurity, and more than 700,000 children rely on food programs each month.

The Daily Bread’s Thanksgiving campaign will run until Oct. 31, and every dollar counts. Just $1 provides one meal for someone experiencing hunger.

To donate or learn more, visit dailybread.ca.

— with files from Lexy Benedict