Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

Police concerned missing man is second victim in Ontario homicide investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2025 2:07 pm
OPP are searching for Robert Sykes, 49, feared to be a second victim in a Simcoe homicide after 71-year-old Barbara Morgan was found dead in a home Sunday. View image in full screen
OPP are searching for Robert Sykes, 49, feared to be a second victim in a Simcoe homicide after 71-year-old Barbara Morgan was found dead in a home Sunday. Spencer Colby/ CP
Provincial police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who they’re concerned could be a second victim in a Simcoe, Ont., homicide investigation.

Police say they responded to a 911 call around 10:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on Head Street, and officers found a dead person inside.

The victim was later identified as Barbara Morgan, 71, of Simcoe.

Police say they’re now concerned for the well-being of Robert Sykes, 49, who is missing and was last seen Saturday on Head Street.

Police have released a photo and description of Sykes and anyone with information is urged to contact investigators.

Police say they believe the incident was isolated and there’s no ongoing threat to public safety.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

