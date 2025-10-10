Police concerned missing man is second victim in Ontario homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who they’re concerned could be a second victim in a Simcoe, Ont., homicide investigation.

Police say they responded to a 911 call around 10:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on Head Street, and officers found a dead person inside.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The victim was later identified as Barbara Morgan, 71, of Simcoe.

Police say they’re now concerned for the well-being of Robert Sykes, 49, who is missing and was last seen Saturday on Head Street.

Police have released a photo and description of Sykes and anyone with information is urged to contact investigators.

Police say they believe the incident was isolated and there’s no ongoing threat to public safety.