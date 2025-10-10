Thanksgiving weekend forecast includes snow for parts of southern Alberta

For many Albertans, the Thanksgiving weekend is also the traditional last camping weekend of the season.
But this year’s outlook could include some snow and freezing rain for parts of the province.
Temperatures in the mid teens in the Calgary area will make for “a comfortable fall day on Saturday,” said Global Calgary meteorologist, Mackenzie Mazankowski. In Lethbridge and Medicine Hat, the mercury could hit the high teens or low 20s.
In Edmonton, a cold front is expected to move in Saturday morning, with showers or light rain starting in the mid morning and a forecast high of about 10 degrees.
The cold front will dip south into the Calgary area Saturday afternoon causing the temperature drop.
“It’s looking like Calgary will get hit with some light afternoon showers Saturday, roughly 1 to 2 millimetres, which is likely to turn into flurries in the evening,” Mazankowski said.
While Calgary could get about a centimetre of snow on Saturday and less than another centimetre overnight, Mazankowski said it is unlikely to stick around since the ground is still warm.
However, it is a different story west of Calgary.
“Snowfall accumulations are expected in the mountain parks and foothills regions where they could see anywhere from 10-15 centimetres of snow in the higher elevations,” Mazankowski said.
The sun is expected to return to most areas on Monday, but temperatures will remain cool.
The forecast high for Edmonton on Monday is 4 C and right around the freezing mark for Calgary.
By late in the week though, temperatures are forecast to rebound to the mid to high teens for both Edmonton and Calgary.
